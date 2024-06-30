BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) PT Lowered to $54.00

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Citigroup from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.46% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on BlackLine from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair raised BlackLine to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of BlackLine from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of BlackLine from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of BlackLine in a report on Monday, March 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.56.

Get BlackLine alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BL

BlackLine Stock Performance

BL opened at $48.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. BlackLine has a 52-week low of $43.79 and a 52-week high of $69.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 210.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.36 and its 200-day moving average is $58.18.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. BlackLine had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $157.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.05 million. Sell-side analysts expect that BlackLine will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at BlackLine

In related news, insider Jimmy C. Duan acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.73 per share, for a total transaction of $95,460.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 50,360 shares in the company, valued at $2,403,682.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 2,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $166,866.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 104,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,071,556. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jimmy C. Duan acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.73 per share, for a total transaction of $95,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,403,682.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackLine

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in BlackLine by 9.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,380,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,662,000 after purchasing an additional 642,772 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP raised its holdings in BlackLine by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 730,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,597,000 after acquiring an additional 336,298 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the fourth quarter worth $16,927,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 3,945.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 265,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,168,000 after acquiring an additional 259,274 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BlackLine in the fourth quarter valued at $8,764,000. Institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

About BlackLine

(Get Free Report)

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles individual transactions; task management to create and manage processes and task lists; and financial reporting analytics that enables analysis and validation of financial data.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.