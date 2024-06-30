StockNews.com Downgrades Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) to Hold

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.
Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Trading Up 2.2 %
NYSE:TKC opened at $7.58 on Friday. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a twelve month low of $3.52 and a twelve month high of $8.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.90 and a 200-day moving average of $5.81.
Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $996.26 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.
Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services, such as mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs; digital business services comprising uninterrupted access, cyber security, data center, Internet of Things, big data, e-transformation, technologies, and managed services, and cloud solutions.
