StockNews.com Downgrades Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) to Hold

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE:TKC opened at $7.58 on Friday. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a twelve month low of $3.52 and a twelve month high of $8.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.90 and a 200-day moving average of $5.81.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $996.26 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TKC. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,302 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,540 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,190 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,725 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the period.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services, such as mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs; digital business services comprising uninterrupted access, cyber security, data center, Internet of Things, big data, e-transformation, technologies, and managed services, and cloud solutions.

