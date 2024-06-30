Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.
Marcus & Millichap Price Performance
MMI opened at $31.52 on Friday. Marcus & Millichap has a fifty-two week low of $26.81 and a fifty-two week high of $44.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.32 and its 200 day moving average is $35.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.52 and a beta of 1.10.
Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $129.10 million during the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a negative return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 6.16%.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marcus & Millichap
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,841,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,806,000 after buying an additional 37,821 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 0.9% during the first quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,470,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,231,000 after purchasing an additional 12,433 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,099,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,043,000 after purchasing an additional 25,982 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 132.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 816,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,968,000 after purchasing an additional 465,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Marcus & Millichap by 10.6% during the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 658,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,493,000 after purchasing an additional 62,946 shares during the last quarter. 62.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Marcus & Millichap Company Profile
Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing, as well as capital markets.
