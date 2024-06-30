Paysign (NASDAQ:PAYS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barrington Research

Paysign (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barrington Research in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 62.41% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PAYS. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Paysign from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Paysign from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Get Paysign alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Paysign

Paysign Trading Up 7.5 %

Shares of PAYS opened at $4.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.61. Paysign has a twelve month low of $1.67 and a twelve month high of $5.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.34 million, a P/E ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 1.09.

Paysign (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Paysign had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The company had revenue of $13.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 million. Analysts predict that Paysign will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Paysign

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAYS. Norden Group LLC raised its stake in Paysign by 38.7% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 4,151 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC bought a new position in Paysign during the third quarter worth $61,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Paysign by 18.2% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 38,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,874 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Paysign by 39.0% during the third quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 38,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Paysign by 49.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 39,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 13,093 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

About Paysign

(Get Free Report)

Paysign, Inc provides prepaid card programs, comprehensive patient affordability offerings, digital banking services, and integrated payment processing services for businesses, consumers, and government institutions. Its product offerings include solutions for corporate rewards, prepaid gift cards, general purpose reloadable debit cards, employee incentives, consumer rebates, donor compensation, clinical trials, healthcare reimbursement payments and pharmaceutical payment assistance, and demand deposit accounts accessible with a debit card.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paysign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paysign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.