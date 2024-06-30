Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST) Rating Reiterated by Telsey Advisory Group

Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $14.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.85% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Westrock Coffee in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Get Westrock Coffee alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WEST

Westrock Coffee Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WEST opened at $10.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.24. Westrock Coffee has a fifty-two week low of $6.88 and a fifty-two week high of $11.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.18. The company has a market capitalization of $900.55 million, a PE ratio of -14.61 and a beta of 0.46.

Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.11). Westrock Coffee had a negative net margin of 6.33% and a negative return on equity of 41.49%. The firm had revenue of $192.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.60 million. Research analysts anticipate that Westrock Coffee will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westrock Coffee

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Westrock Coffee in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westrock Coffee during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Westrock Coffee by 807.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 8,361 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westrock Coffee during the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Westrock Coffee in the 1st quarter worth $117,000. 45.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Westrock Coffee

(Get Free Report)

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC operates as an integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beverage Solutions, and Sustainable Sourcing & Traceability (SS&T). The Beverage Solutions segment provides various packaging, including branded and private label coffee in bags, fractional packs, and single serve cups, as well as extract solutions for applications in cold brew and ready-to-drink offerings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Westrock Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westrock Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.