Talen Energy (OTCMKTS:TLNE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BWS Financial

Talen Energy (OTCMKTS:TLNE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at BWS Financial in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $145.00 price target on the stock. BWS Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.61% from the stock’s previous close. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Talen Energy’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.42 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.94 EPS.

Talen Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Talen Energy stock opened at $111.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.02. Talen Energy has a 1 year low of $49.00 and a 1 year high of $125.79.

Talen Energy (OTCMKTS:TLNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $509.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Talen Energy will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Talen Energy

Talen Energy Corporation, an independent power producer and infrastructure company, produces and sells electricity, capacity, and ancillary services into wholesale power markets in the United States. The company operates nuclear, fossil, solar, and coal power plants. It is also developing battery storage projects.

