Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) PT Raised to $257.00

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $220.00 to $257.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.18% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MANH. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.13.
Manhattan Associates Stock Down 1.8 %
Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $254.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.32 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 85.28%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manhattan Associates
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 259.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the first quarter valued at $27,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Manhattan Associates
Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.
