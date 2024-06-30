Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ (MIRM) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $66.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 93.04% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mirum Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.64.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $34.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.32. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $23.14 and a 52 week high of $35.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.10.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.14). Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 56.46% and a negative net margin of 69.67%. The company had revenue of $69.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.71 million. As a group, analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mirum Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $128,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $128,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Pamela Vig sold 30,559 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $1,039,006.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $931,804. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 34.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,767,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,470,000 after purchasing an additional 704,659 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 162,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 63,871 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,597,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,131,000 after purchasing an additional 432,824 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 220.0% during the first quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 627,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,494 shares during the period.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

