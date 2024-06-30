Nigel S. Terrington Acquires 3,352 Shares of Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) Stock

Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG – Get Free Report) insider Nigel S. Terrington purchased 3,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 750 ($9.51) per share, with a total value of £25,140 ($31,891.41).

Paragon Banking Group Price Performance

PAG opened at GBX 735 ($9.32) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 739.23 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 697.26. Paragon Banking Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 439.18 ($5.57) and a 12-month high of GBX 868 ($11.01). The firm has a market cap of £1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,113.64, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.26.

Paragon Banking Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 13.20 ($0.17) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 4th. This is a boost from Paragon Banking Group’s previous dividend of $11.00. Paragon Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,606.06%.

About Paragon Banking Group

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Lending and Commercial Lending. The Mortgage Lending segment offers buy-to-let mortgages, as well as includes owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages. The Commercial Lending segment comprises SME lending, such as hire purchase, and finance and operating leases; and provides development finance, motor finance, structured lending, and other products.

