American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AMS opened at $3.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $20.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.94 and a beta of 0.70. American Shared Hospital Services has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $3.69.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 million. American Shared Hospital Services had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 2.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Shared Hospital Services will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Shared Hospital Services

About American Shared Hospital Services

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in American Shared Hospital Services stock. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in American Shared Hospital Services ( NYSEAMERICAN:AMS Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.17% of American Shared Hospital Services at the end of the most recent reporting period. 23.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Shared Hospital Services provides stereotactic radiosurgery and advanced radiation therapy equipment. It operates in two segments, Medical Equipment Leasing, and Retail. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

