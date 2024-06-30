HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, William Blair upgraded shares of HireRight from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

HireRight Price Performance

NYSE:HRT opened at $14.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.50 million, a P/E ratio of -57.44 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.82. HireRight has a twelve month low of $8.69 and a twelve month high of $14.39.

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $173.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.20 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HireRight

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of HireRight by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 345,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 94,531 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of HireRight in the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of HireRight in the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of HireRight by 328.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new position in HireRight in the 4th quarter worth about $370,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

About HireRight

(Get Free Report)

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. It offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers under the HireRight brand name. The company provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

Featured Stories

