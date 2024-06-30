StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Reed’s (NYSE:REED)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Reed’s Price Performance

NYSE:REED opened at $1.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.17. Reed’s has a fifty-two week low of $1.09 and a fifty-two week high of $3.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.67.

Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $9.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Reed’s will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Reed’s

Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural beverages in the United States. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's Classic Mules; Reed's Hard Ginger Ale; Reed's ready to drink products; and Virgil's handcrafted sodas.

