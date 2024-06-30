Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Catalent from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.50 price target on shares of Catalent in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Catalent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.65.

Shares of NYSE CTLT opened at $56.23 on Friday. Catalent has a 1-year low of $31.80 and a 1-year high of $60.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.56 and a 200-day moving average of $53.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.20.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.36). Catalent had a negative return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 26.61%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Catalent will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Catalent news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 1,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $76,018.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,617 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,678.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Catalent by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,468,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,909,000 after purchasing an additional 365,648 shares during the period. Tran Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Catalent by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. now owns 361,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,258,000 after purchasing an additional 39,208 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Catalent by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,639,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,655,000 after purchasing an additional 376,931 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Catalent by 240.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 28,410 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Catalent by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 726,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,644,000 after purchasing an additional 18,752 shares during the period.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

