Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.
Tootsie Roll Industries Price Performance
Tootsie Roll Industries stock opened at $30.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 0.15. Tootsie Roll Industries has a 12 month low of $28.13 and a 12 month high of $35.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.54.
Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $151.46 million during the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 12.51%.
Institutional Trading of Tootsie Roll Industries
Tootsie Roll Industries Company Profile
Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Fruit Rolls, Frooties, Tootsie Pops, Tootsie Mini Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, NIK-L-NIP, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.
