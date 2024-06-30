Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.

Tootsie Roll Industries stock opened at $30.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 0.15. Tootsie Roll Industries has a 12 month low of $28.13 and a 12 month high of $35.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.54.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $151.46 million during the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 12.51%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 45,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tootsie Roll Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 189.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. 14.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Fruit Rolls, Frooties, Tootsie Pops, Tootsie Mini Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, NIK-L-NIP, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

