Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CLLS. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Cellectis from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

Cellectis Stock Performance

NASDAQ CLLS opened at $1.87 on Friday. Cellectis has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $3.77. The stock has a market cap of $103.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 3.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.61 and a 200-day moving average of $2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 67.41% and a negative net margin of 529.81%. The company had revenue of $6.50 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Cellectis will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cellectis

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cellectis stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 424,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,906 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.76% of Cellectis worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

About Cellectis

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed or refractory for non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); and ALLO-715 for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

