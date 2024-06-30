IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.
IES Stock Performance
Shares of IESC stock opened at $139.33 on Friday. IES has a fifty-two week low of $53.00 and a fifty-two week high of $184.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.08.
IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $705.80 million for the quarter.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in IES by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 728,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,739,000 after acquiring an additional 7,680 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in IES by 10.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,304,000 after acquiring an additional 43,634 shares during the period. Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in IES in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,239,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in IES by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,911,000 after acquiring an additional 9,463 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in IES by 302.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 79,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,657,000 after acquiring an additional 59,643 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About IES
IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.
