Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Haynes International in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

NASDAQ:HAYN opened at $58.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.25. Haynes International has a 52-week low of $41.15 and a 52-week high of $60.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 7.63. The company has a market cap of $750.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.40.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.20). Haynes International had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $152.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.52 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Haynes International will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of Haynes International in the 1st quarter valued at $7,070,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Haynes International in the 1st quarter valued at $8,325,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Haynes International by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 4,605 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Haynes International in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Haynes International by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market, gas turbine engines for power generation, and industrial heating equipment.

