Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Sify Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SIFY stock opened at $0.44 on Friday. Sify Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $3.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.30.

Sify Technologies Company Profile

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, and Digital Services segments. The Network Centric Services segment offers internet, internet protocol and multi-protocol label switching virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, managed services, dedicated internet access, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices.

