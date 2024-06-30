Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Sify Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of SIFY stock opened at $0.44 on Friday. Sify Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $3.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.30.
Sify Technologies Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Sify Technologies
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- General Mills Stock Drops After Revenue Miss in Fiscal Q4 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Sify Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sify Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.