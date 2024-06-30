Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of EGRX opened at $5.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.92. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $23.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.74 million, a PE ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.45.

Institutional Trading of Eagle Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGRX. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 75.7% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 623.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,841 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 5,896 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

