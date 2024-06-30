Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Stock Down 1.7 %

Oxbridge Re stock opened at $2.38 on Friday. Oxbridge Re has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $14.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.34.

Get Oxbridge Re alerts:

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of ($0.13) million during the quarter.

About Oxbridge Re

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It also issues reinsurance contracts through digital securities by blockchain technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oxbridge Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxbridge Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.