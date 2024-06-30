Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EVBG. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Everbridge from $28.60 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Everbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.75.

Everbridge Price Performance

Everbridge stock opened at $34.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Everbridge has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $36.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.78.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $111.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.90 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 11.67% and a positive return on equity of 5.26%. On average, research analysts forecast that Everbridge will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Everbridge

In related news, insider Bryan Reed Barney sold 3,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total transaction of $116,504.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,329.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Everbridge

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Everbridge by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Everbridge by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 46,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in Everbridge by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 6,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Everbridge by 6.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Everbridge by 23.8% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

