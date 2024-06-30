Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Westwater Resources Stock Performance

Shares of WWR opened at $0.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.55 million, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.63. Westwater Resources has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $0.93.

Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter.

Westwater Resources Company Profile

Westwater Resources, Inc operates as an energy technology company, focuses on developing battery-grade natural graphite materials. The company holds interests in Kellyton Graphite Plant located in Kellyton, Alabama; and Bama Mine Project situated in south Alabama. It holds interests in Coosa graphite project located in Coosa County, Alabama.

