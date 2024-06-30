aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on aTyr Pharma from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

aTyr Pharma Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $131.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.19. aTyr Pharma has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $2.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.11 million. Equities analysts forecast that aTyr Pharma will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at aTyr Pharma

In other aTyr Pharma news, Director Timothy Coughlin purchased 50,000 shares of aTyr Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 56,000 shares in the company, valued at $98,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other aTyr Pharma news, CEO Sanjay Shukla purchased 20,000 shares of aTyr Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.81 per share, for a total transaction of $36,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,548 shares in the company, valued at $247,151.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy Coughlin bought 50,000 shares of aTyr Pharma stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 56,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 75,000 shares of company stock worth $132,650 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 45,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 24,704 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Pale Fire Capital SE boosted its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 425.8% in the 4th quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 293,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 237,849 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD.

