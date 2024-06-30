Head to Head Analysis: CAVA Group (CAVA) and Its Rivals

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) is one of 76 publicly-traded companies in the “Eating places” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare CAVA Group to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CAVA Group and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CAVA Group $728.70 million $13.28 million 226.23 CAVA Group Competitors $2.18 billion $248.48 million 25.06

CAVA Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than CAVA Group. CAVA Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CAVA Group 0 6 8 0 2.57 CAVA Group Competitors 556 4847 6357 326 2.53

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for CAVA Group and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

CAVA Group currently has a consensus price target of $81.50, suggesting a potential downside of 12.13%. As a group, “Eating places” companies have a potential upside of 16.98%. Given CAVA Group’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CAVA Group has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares CAVA Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CAVA Group 3.75% 5.18% 2.98% CAVA Group Competitors -9.01% -451.74% -5.28%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.2% of CAVA Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.9% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CAVA Group beats its competitors on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

CAVA Group Company Profile

CAVA Group, Inc. owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

