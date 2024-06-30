Head to Head Contrast: Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) versus Onconetix (NASDAQ:ONCO)

Onconetix (NASDAQ:ONCO – Get Free Report) and Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Onconetix and Agios Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Onconetix N/A -1,472.15% -68.32% Agios Pharmaceuticals -1,199.26% -41.41% -36.36%

Volatility and Risk

Onconetix has a beta of 3.73, indicating that its stock price is 273% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Agios Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Onconetix $60,000.00 62.23 -$37.41 million N/A N/A Agios Pharmaceuticals $29.40 million 83.26 -$352.09 million ($6.32) -6.82

This table compares Onconetix and Agios Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Onconetix has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Agios Pharmaceuticals.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Onconetix and Agios Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Onconetix 0 0 0 0 N/A Agios Pharmaceuticals 0 2 2 0 2.50

Agios Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $50.67, suggesting a potential upside of 17.50%. Given Agios Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Agios Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Onconetix.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.9% of Onconetix shares are held by institutional investors. 19.5% of Onconetix shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of Agios Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Agios Pharmaceuticals beats Onconetix on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Onconetix

Onconetix, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of solutions for men's health and oncology. It offers Entadfi, an FDA-approved, once daily pill that combines finasteride and tadalafil for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia; and Proclarix, an in vitro protein-based blood diagnostic test for prostate cancer. The company was formerly known as Blue Water Biotech, Inc. and changed its name to Onconetix, Inc. in December 2023. Onconetix, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias. The company develops AG-946, a PK activator for treating lower-risk myelodysplastic syndrome and hemolytic anemias; and AG-181, a phenylalanine hydroxylase stabilizer for the treatment of phenylketonuria. Its preclinical product is siRNA for the treatment of polycythemia vera, a rare blood disorder. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

