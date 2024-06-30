MSC Industrial Direct (MSM) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.57 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $935.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. MSC Industrial Direct’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect MSC Industrial Direct to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Performance

Shares of MSM stock opened at $79.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.14. MSC Industrial Direct has a 52 week low of $75.05 and a 52 week high of $105.77. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.89.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.61%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 8th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Loop Capital downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Baird R W cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

