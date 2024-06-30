Head-To-Head Review: Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (OTCMKTS:ELPVY) and Talen Energy (OTCMKTS:TLNE)

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (OTCMKTS:ELPVY – Get Free Report) and Talen Energy (OTCMKTS:TLNE – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL and Talen Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL 0 0 0 0 N/A Talen Energy 0 0 3 0 3.00

Talen Energy has a consensus price target of $101.00, indicating a potential downside of 9.03%. Given Talen Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Talen Energy is more favorable than Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

0.4% of Talen Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL and Talen Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL 18.43% 16.92% 7.73% Talen Energy N/A 1.87% 0.67%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL and Talen Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL $3.95 billion 0.90 $504.25 million N/A N/A Talen Energy $2.55 billion 2.57 $613.00 million N/A N/A

Talen Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL.

Summary

Talen Energy beats Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of ParanÃ¡, Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 19 hydroelectric plants, 25 wind plants, and one thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,742.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 3,389 kilometers of transmission lines and 199,952.6 kilometers of distribution lines. It holds concessions to distribute electricity in 399 municipalities in the State of ParanÃ¡ and in the municipality of Porto UniÃ£o in the State of Santa Catarina. The company also provides telecommunication services to corporate clients, including supermarkets, universities, banks, internet service providers, and television networks, as well as to retail clients; and broadband internet access to public elementary and middle schools. In addition, it supplies piped gas to 47,238 customers, including thermoelectric plants, cogeneration plants, gas stations, other businesses, and residences through a gas distribution network covering 833 kilometers in the State of ParanÃ¡. Companhia Paranaense de Energia Â- COPEL was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Curitiba, Brazil.

About Talen Energy

Talen Energy Corporation, an independent power producer and infrastructure company, produces and sells electricity, capacity, and ancillary services into wholesale power markets in the United States. The company operates nuclear, fossil, solar, and coal power plants. It is also developing battery storage projects. The company owns and operates approximately 10.7 GW of power infrastructure. Talen Energy Corporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

