SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SSNC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $62.67 on Friday. SS&C Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $46.61 and a fifty-two week high of $65.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.37.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.03. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Equities analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 5,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $315,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,027,750. 15.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SS&C Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 58,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $343,000. PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 44,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 294.9% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 183,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,836,000 after buying an additional 137,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,939,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

About SS&C Technologies

(Get Free Report

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Further Reading

