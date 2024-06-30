Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $135.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $137.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SLAB opened at $110.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.34. Silicon Laboratories has a one year low of $74.56 and a one year high of $166.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.42 and a beta of 1.23.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.05). Silicon Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $106.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.45 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Silicon Laboratories news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 7,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total transaction of $895,074.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,910 shares in the company, valued at $5,931,258. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silicon Laboratories

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLAB. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 328.7% during the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $63,000.

About Silicon Laboratories

(Get Free Report

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.