UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.67.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UMBF shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on UMB Financial

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UMB Financial

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.72, for a total transaction of $185,817.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,722,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,032,450.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,572 shares of company stock valued at $1,477,281. Insiders own 8.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UMBF. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in UMB Financial by 9.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,705,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $409,321,000 after buying an additional 394,578 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in UMB Financial by 73.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,586,701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,505,000 after buying an additional 1,095,630 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in UMB Financial by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,997,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $166,875,000 after buying an additional 265,399 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in UMB Financial by 3.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,905,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,722,000 after buying an additional 63,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 4.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,817,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,767,000 after purchasing an additional 75,140 shares in the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UMB Financial Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of UMBF stock opened at $83.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. UMB Financial has a 1 year low of $57.84 and a 1 year high of $87.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.81.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $405.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.80 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 14.30%. As a group, analysts anticipate that UMB Financial will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

UMB Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 20.72%.

UMB Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.