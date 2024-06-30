Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.78.
Several analysts have issued reports on NUVL shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Friday, May 17th. SVB Leerink upgraded Nuvalent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $69.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Nuvalent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Nuvalent from $68.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Nuvalent in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Darwin Global Management Ltd. boosted its position in Nuvalent by 2,390.5% during the first quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 1,436,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,266 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuvalent during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Nuvalent during the first quarter worth approximately $1,172,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Nuvalent by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,412,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,212,000 after purchasing an additional 72,222 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nuvalent by 10.3% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ NUVL opened at $75.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.26. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of -31.48 and a beta of 1.27. Nuvalent has a 1 year low of $38.78 and a 1 year high of $89.39.
Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.02). Research analysts forecast that Nuvalent will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.
