Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.83.

Several research firms have weighed in on ATSG. StockNews.com upgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th.

Get Air Transport Services Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group Price Performance

ATSG opened at $13.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Air Transport Services Group has a 1 year low of $11.62 and a 1 year high of $24.96. The firm has a market cap of $911.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 0.86.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $485.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Air Transport Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Air Transport Services Group will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Broad Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $8,831,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,339,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,311,000 after purchasing an additional 103,496 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,013,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,669,000 after purchasing an additional 175,076 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,155,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,122,000 after purchasing an additional 130,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,074,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,913,000 after purchasing an additional 200,770 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

About Air Transport Services Group

(Get Free Report

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM) and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.