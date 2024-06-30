Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.21.

ZVIA has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Zevia PBC from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Zevia PBC from $1.25 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Zevia PBC from $3.00 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Shares of NYSE ZVIA opened at $0.68 on Friday. Zevia PBC has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $4.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.31. The stock has a market cap of $48.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.67.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). Zevia PBC had a negative net margin of 15.58% and a negative return on equity of 37.98%. The business had revenue of $38.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zevia PBC will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zevia PBC news, CEO Amy Taylor bought 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.89 per share, with a total value of $48,950.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,014,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,684.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.55% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Zevia PBC stock. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.21% of the company’s stock.

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated beverages in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, and kidz drinks. The company offers its products through a network of food, drug, warehouse club, mass, natural, convenience, and e-commerce channels, as well as grocery distributors and natural product stores and specialty outlets.

