Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Trading Down 4.1% After Insider Selling

Shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) were down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $6.84 and last traded at $6.84. Approximately 578,835 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 1,570,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.13.

Specifically, CFO Jedidiah Marc Gold sold 4,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $28,267.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,838.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mister Car Wash news, insider Joseph Duane Matheny sold 16,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $131,492.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,383.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jedidiah Marc Gold sold 4,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $28,267.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,838.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,444 shares of company stock valued at $443,472. 70.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on MCW. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mister Car Wash currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.56.

Mister Car Wash Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.73.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $239.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.06 million. Mister Car Wash had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 8.04%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Mister Car Wash

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 1.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 16,423,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,285,000 after acquiring an additional 267,825 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,535,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706,435 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,082,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,114,000 after acquiring an additional 315,679 shares in the last quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 2,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,067,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,226,000 after acquiring an additional 274,766 shares in the last quarter.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company serves individual retail and corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

