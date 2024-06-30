Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Skeena Resources Limited (TSE:SKE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from C$18.00 to C$20.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Skeena Resources traded as high as C$7.48 and last traded at C$7.31, with a volume of 291678 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.62.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins raised their price objective on Skeena Resources from C$19.75 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Skeena Resources from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Skeena Resources from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Skeena Resources from C$14.75 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skeena Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$16.67.

In other news, Senior Officer Randy Reichert sold 53,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.30, for a total transaction of C$334,476.90. 1.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.00. The stock has a market cap of C$666.55 million, a P/E ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.68.

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C($0.24). On average, equities analysts expect that Skeena Resources Limited will post -0.4862973 earnings per share for the current year.

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

