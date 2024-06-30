Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $29.00. The stock had previously closed at $18.96, but opened at $19.43. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Safehold shares last traded at $19.00, with a volume of 129,279 shares.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SAFE. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Safehold from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Safehold in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Safehold from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.22.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 145,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,413,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Safehold by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Safehold by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Safehold by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Safehold by 197.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 42.51 and a current ratio of 42.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -42.87 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.28.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $93.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.20 million. Safehold had a positive return on equity of 4.43% and a negative net margin of 7.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Analysts predict that Safehold Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.177 dividend. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -157.78%.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

