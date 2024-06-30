Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $87.93, but opened at $85.74. Sezzle shares last traded at $88.26, with a volume of 44,638 shares changing hands.

Specifically, SVP Justin Krause sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $160,080.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,658 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,226.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Justin Krause sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $160,080.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,658 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,226.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Paradis sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total transaction of $111,300.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 213,781 shares in the company, valued at $14,464,422.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,113 shares of company stock worth $4,429,283. Corporate insiders own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Sezzle in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company.

Sezzle Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $500.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.11.

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $46.98 million during the quarter. Sezzle had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 62.26%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sezzle Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sezzle stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sezzle Company Profile

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

