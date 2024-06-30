National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Sees Large Volume Increase After Analyst Upgrade

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $47.00 to $48.00. UBS Group currently has a sell rating on the stock. 140,607 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the previous session’s volume of 161,976 shares.The stock last traded at $51.13 and had previously closed at $50.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at National Beverage

In other National Beverage news, Director Cecil D. Conlee sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total value of $575,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,411.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 75.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get National Beverage alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Beverage

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIZZ. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in National Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in National Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in National Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at $175,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in National Beverage by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.95% of the company’s stock.

National Beverage Stock Up 1.0 %

National Beverage Increases Dividend

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.06. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from National Beverage’s previous dividend of $3.00.

About National Beverage

(Get Free Report)

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.