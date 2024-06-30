Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $36.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Vertex traded as high as $36.34 and last traded at $36.15, with a volume of 97352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.79.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Vertex from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Vertex in a report on Thursday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Vertex in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.11.

In other Vertex news, major shareholder Jeffrey Westphal sold 791,133 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $23,773,546.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,554,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,716,962.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertex by 1.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Vertex by 14.6% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 16,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Vertex by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 901.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 0.68.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Vertex had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $156.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.

