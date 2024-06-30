Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Stock Price Up 0.7% Following Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.7% during trading on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $471.75 and last traded at $470.50. Approximately 152,974 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,072,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $467.13.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 46.10%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $475.00 to $518.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $485.40.

The company has a market capitalization of $112.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $464.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $450.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.53. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 85.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $17.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.43 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Warther Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,419,000 after buying an additional 7,575 shares in the last quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth $415,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 147,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,697,000 after purchasing an additional 73,774 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,741 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cercano Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $29,454,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

