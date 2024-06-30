Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) Stock Price Up 5.5% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) shot up 5.5% during trading on Friday after Guggenheim raised their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $10.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock. Savara traded as high as $4.08 and last traded at $4.02. 512,708 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 1,146,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.81.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Savara from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Savara from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Savara in a report on Monday, May 6th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Savara from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Savara from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Savara currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co acquired a new position in shares of Savara in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Savara in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Savara in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Savara by 665.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 16,959 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Savara by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 14.90, a quick ratio of 14.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.30 and its 200-day moving average is $4.63. The company has a market cap of $556.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 0.70.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). On average, analysts anticipate that Savara Inc will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Savara Company Profile

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

