Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) Stock Price Up 5.5% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) shot up 5.5% during trading on Friday after Guggenheim raised their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $10.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock. Savara traded as high as $4.08 and last traded at $4.02. 512,708 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 1,146,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.81.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Savara from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Savara from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Savara in a report on Monday, May 6th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Savara from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Savara from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Savara currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.
The company has a current ratio of 14.90, a quick ratio of 14.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.30 and its 200-day moving average is $4.63. The company has a market cap of $556.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 0.70.
Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). On average, analysts anticipate that Savara Inc will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.
