Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday after JMP Securities raised their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $16.50. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock. 7,765 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the previous session’s volume of 9,836 shares.The stock last traded at $15.40 and had previously closed at $15.55.

GHLD has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Guild from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Guild in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Guild from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.10.

Get Guild alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Guild

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guild

In other news, CFO Desiree Amber Kramer acquired 1,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.12 per share, with a total value of $26,372.32. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 260,913 shares in the company, valued at $4,205,917.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CFO Desiree Amber Kramer acquired 1,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.12 per share, with a total value of $26,372.32. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 260,913 shares in the company, valued at $4,205,917.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Edward Bryant, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $84,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,692.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders acquired 13,370 shares of company stock valued at $214,346 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guild during the 3rd quarter worth about $358,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Guild by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,173,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,874,000 after purchasing an additional 26,510 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Guild by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 237,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 17,992 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guild during the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Guild by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 440,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,503,000 after purchasing an additional 9,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

Guild Stock Down 4.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $907.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.43 and its 200-day moving average is $14.32.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $231.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.77 million. Guild had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 4.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Guild Holdings will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Guild Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th.

Guild Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company offers residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Guild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.