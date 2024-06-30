Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $53.00 to $52.00. The stock had previously closed at $21.43, but opened at $19.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Rocket Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $18.67, with a volume of 302,016 shares traded.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.13.
Get Our Latest Research Report on RCKT
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Pharmaceuticals
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCKT. Annandale Capital LLC bought a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Old Well Partners LLC bought a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.
Rocket Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 10.47 and a current ratio of 10.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.00.
Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.01. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.73) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.
Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Rocket Pharmaceuticals
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- General Mills Stock Drops After Revenue Miss in Fiscal Q4 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.