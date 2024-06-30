Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $95.00 to $65.00. The stock had previously closed at $82.39, but opened at $68.52. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Kura Sushi USA shares last traded at $62.19, with a volume of 195,945 shares changing hands.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on KRUS. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Friday. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kura Sushi USA

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kura Sushi USA

In other Kura Sushi USA news, Director Seitaro Ishii sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.97, for a total value of $549,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,390.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRUS. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Kura Sushi USA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 237.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Kura Sushi USA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Kura Sushi USA Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $708.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 450.68 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.22.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $57.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.65 million. Kura Sushi USA had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 0.95%. On average, analysts expect that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kura Sushi USA

