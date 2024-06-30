PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $45.10, but opened at $46.21. PBF Energy shares last traded at $45.78, with a volume of 71,244 shares trading hands.

Specifically, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 102,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.91 per share, for a total transaction of $4,580,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,453,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,841,086.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought 1,951,100 shares of company stock worth $86,602,417 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $39.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America raised shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.82.

PBF Energy Trading Up 2.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.65 and its 200-day moving average is $49.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.24. PBF Energy had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is currently 6.92%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PBF Energy

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in PBF Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,700,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $514,352,000 after purchasing an additional 69,422 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,381,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $324,487,000 after buying an additional 120,414 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,274,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,045,000 after buying an additional 216,400 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,832,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 4.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,054,399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,689,000 after buying an additional 48,525 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

Featured Stories

