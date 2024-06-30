NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Hits New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $115.00 to $102.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. NIKE traded as low as $77.11 and last traded at $77.99, with a volume of 19187672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.19.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NKE. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $79.00 price target (down previously from $114.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on NIKE from $99.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Williams Trading restated a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 target price (down previously from $92.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on NIKE from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.96.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $15,682,726.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at $102,648,662.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $15,682,726.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,648,662.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $26,406.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,357.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 213,660 shares of company stock worth $19,946,333 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its holdings in NIKE by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 4,861 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,077 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,599 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 25,568 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,776,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 12,227 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a market cap of $113.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.00.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. NIKE had a return on equity of 42.87% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.68%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

