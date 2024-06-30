Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:CAFG) Short Interest Update

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:CAFG – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the May 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CAFG opened at $23.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.45 million, a PE ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.15. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.26 and a fifty-two week high of $24.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.75 and a 200-day moving average of $23.64.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a $0.0296 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (CAFG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a price momentum-weighted index of 100 small-cap US companies that exhibit the highest growth characteristics. CAFG was launched on May 1, 2023 and is managed by Pacer.

