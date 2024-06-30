Short Interest in 1st Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FISB) Expands By 150.0%

1st Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FISB – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

1st Capital Bancorp Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:FISB opened at $12.15 on Friday. 1st Capital Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $12.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.25. The company has a market capitalization of $68.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.63.

Get 1st Capital Bancorp alerts:

1st Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FISB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.99 million during the quarter.

About 1st Capital Bancorp

1st Capital Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Capital Bank that provides various banking products and services for businesses, professionals, real estate investors, family commercial entities, and individuals in the Central Coast region of California. It offers checking, saving, money market, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement and health savings accounts; and other services including debit cards, check orders, and cannabis banking services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Capital Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Capital Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.