Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Hikma Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of HKMPY stock opened at $50.70 on Friday. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $42.23 and a 1-year high of $56.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.74.
About Hikma Pharmaceuticals
