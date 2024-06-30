Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of HKMPY stock opened at $50.70 on Friday. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $42.23 and a 1-year high of $56.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.74.

Get Hikma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment provides generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

Receive News & Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.