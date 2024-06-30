Short Interest in Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Increases By 150.0%

Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the May 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
OTCMKTS BOSSY opened at $9.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.25. Hugo Boss has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $16.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.
Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter. Hugo Boss had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 6.15%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hugo Boss will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparels, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It also offers licensed products comprising of fragrances, eyewear, watches, children's fashion, equestrian, and cycling. The company markets and sells its products under the BOSS and HUGO brand names through freestanding stores, shop-in-shops, factory outlets, multi-brand stores, and franchise business, as well as online retailers, distribution, and stores.
